Wimbledon: Think I've improved a lot with my game on grass over the years, says Djokovic

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is in a positive mindset going into this year's Wimbledon as he carries the momentum of victories at the Australian Open and French Open.

ANI | Mallorca | Updated: 26-06-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 11:22 IST
Novak Djokovic at the Mallorca Championships (Photo: Twitter/ Mallorca Championships). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is in a positive mindset going into this year's Wimbledon as he carries the momentum of victories at the Australian Open and French Open. The Serbian tennis player also evaluated his chance of winning the calendar-year Grand Slam. "I gave myself a good opportunity to do that, obviously winning the Australian Open and Roland Garros. But look, it's still a very long way to get to that super achievement," ATP Tour quoted Djokovic as saying at Mallorca Championships. "I will try to do it, without a doubt. I'm going to play Wimbledon now and hopefully, I can get my hands on the Wimbledon trophy again."

Plenty of history is at stake for Djokovic in London, where he is the two-time defending champion. Although the grass-court major was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19, Djokovic triumphed there most recently in 2018 and 2019. No man has won three consecutive Wimbledon titles since Roger Federer lifted five trophies in a row from 2003 through 2007. "Hopefully I can keep that run going. I'm feeling good on the grass. I think I've improved a lot with my game on grass over the years," Djokovic said.

After lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires in Paris for the second time, Djokovic has now won the first two majors of the tennis season for the second time in his career and has become the first man in Open Era history to have won all four Grand Slams two or more times. Djokovic currently has 19 Grand Slam titles, putting him just one behind Federer and Rafael Nadal on the all-time list. That would make a victory by the Serbian at SW19 even more historic.

"I will definitely go for the title at Wimbledon, the US Open, and any other tournament and any other Slam that I play. I always have the highest ambition and expectations of myself, but I try to be in the present moment," Djokovic said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

