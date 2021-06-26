Left Menu

Rugby-Australia to shift first test against France out of Sydney due to lockdown

Australia's series-opening test against France will be shifted out of Sydney due to a COVID-19 lockdown of the nation's biggest city, Rugby Australia (RA) said on Saturday.

Rugby-Australia to shift first test against France out of Sydney due to lockdown
Australia's series-opening test against France will be shifted out of Sydney due to a COVID-19 lockdown of the nation's biggest city, Rugby Australia (RA) said on Saturday. Authorities in New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, announced a two-week hard lockdown in and around the city to control a fast-spreading outbreak.

Australia were to play the French on July 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground but are now looking at other options, an RA spokesman said. These include Newcastle and Brisbane, which hosts the third and final test on July 17, Australian media reported. The second test is in Melbourne on July 13.

Australia's major winter sports leagues were also facing disruption. The National Rugby League, which features nine Sydney-based teams, is likely to shift championship matches outside the city over the next two weeks.

The Australian Football League moved the Sydney Swans' match against West Coast Eagles to Geelong on July 4, while Greater Western Sydney will remain in Melbourne for a second week in a row to play the Melbourne Demons on July 3.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

