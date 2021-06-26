Soccer-Melbourne final a boost for pandemic-weary fans - City coach

Melbourne City's home final in the A-League is a reward for local soccer fans who have had tough times during the COVID-19 pandemic, coach Patrick Kisnorbo said on Saturday. City will bid for their maiden A-League championship against powerhouse Sydney FC in front of a 50%-capacity crowd of 15,000 at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Sunday.

Melbourne has been Australia's hardest-hit city during the pandemic, with authorities locking down the state capital, Victoria, four times over the past 16 months. "It's very special," Kisnorbo told reporters.

"It's great for us Melburnians who've experienced a lot of hard times with this pandemic. It's great for our fans to get the opportunity, but I think it's just great for our sport." Double defending champions Sydney FC will bid to become the first team to win a hat-trick of A-League titles.

Coach Steve Corica said the five-times champions were mindful of their chance to create history but not burdened by it. "There's always pressure (but) it's no added pressure this one," Corica told reporters.

"It's another grand final, they're always something special. "They're a very good team, Melbourne City - they've been the most consistent team all season."

Corica said Sydney's Serbian playmaker Milos Ninkovic had yet to be cleared from a calf strain. "We'll see how he goes today - today's D-Day for him and we'll make a decision after training," he said. "I do (expect him to play). I hope so, we need him to."

