Tokyo Olympics: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 3 crore prize money for gold medal winners

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-06-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 13:58 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 3 crore prize money for gold medal winners
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced that his government will reward sportspersons who bag medals in the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. CM MK Stalin said that sportsperson who win a gold medal will be given Rs 3 crore as prize money, while those winning silver medals will be given Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore will be given to bronze medal winners.

Gagan Narang, a Chennai native who represented India in shooting and won a bronze in the 2012 London Olympics in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event, is still the only individual medallist from the state. Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the occasion of International Olympic Day on Wednesday, announced that sportspersons who have won medals in international games will be given jobs in the sports department so that new players can be encouraged by their experiences.

A total of 102 Indian athletes across 14 sporting categories have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics slated to begin on July 23. So far, the London Olympics in 2012 proved to be India's best show at the showpiece event as the athletes won six medals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

