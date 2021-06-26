Left Menu

Sailing-New Zealand's Dawson breaks leg ahead of Olympics

Dawson, who has been working with skipper Micah Wilkinson alongside the Australian team in Mooloolaba, fell off her Nacra 17 catamaran on Tuesday and broke her left fibula after hitting the rudder of the boat. "Not ideal situation five weeks out from the Olympics," Dawson said in an Instagram post on Friday that was accompanied by a picture of her in a hospital bed.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 14:05 IST
Sailing-New Zealand's Dawson breaks leg ahead of Olympics
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand sailor Erica Dawson broke her leg in a training accident in Australia this week and faces a race to be fit for her Olympic debut in Japan next month. Dawson, who has been working with skipper Micah Wilkinson alongside the Australian team in Mooloolaba, fell off her Nacra 17 catamaran on Tuesday and broke her left fibula after hitting the rudder of the boat.

"Not ideal situation five weeks out from the Olympics," Dawson said in an Instagram post on Friday that was accompanied by a picture of her in a hospital bed. "On Tuesday in Mooloolaba I came off the boat and got hit by the rudder breaking my fibula.

"... There have been many tears, but also managed many laughs despite the situation we're in. I'll do my absolute best for a speedy recovery to be on that start line with Micah and come out stronger." Dawson and Wilkinson are scheduled to begin their Olympic campaign at Enoshima on July 28. The Tokyo Games will begin on July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021