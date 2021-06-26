Left Menu

Motor racing-Russian F1 race to move from Sochi to St Petersburg in 2023

The Russian Grand Prix will move from Sochi to a new purpose-built circuit outside St Petersburg from 2023, Formula One announced on Saturday. The race has been held in Sochi's Olympic park since 2014, the year the Black Sea resort hosted the Winter Olympics, but will switch to the new Igora Drive circuit 54km from St Petersburg.

"We are looking forward to racing in a hugely exciting location that includes 10 professional tracks for racing and testing over approximately 100 hectares," Formula One said in a statement. The Igora Drive circuit, some 150km from the Finnish border, was designed by German architect Hermann Tilke and received a Grade One licence in 2020.

