Motor racing-Hamilton fastest in final Styrian GP practice

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was fastest for Mercedes in final practice for the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria on Saturday, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen second.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 16:54 IST

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  Country:
  United Kingdom

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was fastest for Mercedes in final practice for the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria on Saturday, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen second. Hamilton posted the best lap of one minute 04.369 seconds around Spielberg's scenic Red Bull Ring, 0.204 quicker than Verstappen.

Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who will have a three-place grid penalty imposed after qualifying following a pitlane spin on Friday, was third on the timesheets with Red Bull's Sergio Perez fourth. Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly were fifth and sixth with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc seventh.

Verstappen, who leads Hamilton by 12 points after seven races, had been fastest in Friday practice and complained during Saturday's session that Hamilton was "always in my way" as the Mercedes was going slower in front of him. Red Bull has won the last three races, with Verstappen and Hamilton level on three victories each and Perez winning in Azerbaijan.

