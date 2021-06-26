Diksha moves into Top-10 in Czech Republic
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar moved to the top-10 at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open after returning a bogey free 4-under 68 in the second round here on Saturday.
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar moved to the top-10 at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open after returning a bogey-free 4-under 68 in the second round here on Saturday. Diksha, who in 2019 became the second Indian after Aditi Ashok to win on the Ladies European Tour, had shot 2-under 70 in the first round and is now 6-under.
Meanwhile, things did not go as well for Tvesa Malik (71-74) and Astha Madan, who are set to miss the cut. While Tvesa is 1-over and the cut is likely to fall at par, Astha after her first-round 83 is virtually sure to miss the cut.
Earlier this month Diksha finished T-6 at the Amundi Czech Ladies event, which was part of the LET Access Series (LETAS), one rung below the Ladies European Tour. Spaniard Nuria Iturrioz shot 66-68 to take a one-shot over German Leonie Harm (69-66) and Thai Atthaya Thitikul (68-68) and German Sandra Gal (68-68) are tied third.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Young, Indian, Unvaccinated: the world's largest inoculation drive falters
Young, Indian, Unvaccinated: the world's largest inoculation drive falters
US sanctions Indian national in violation of Iranian sanctions
SC to pass order on June 15 on disbursal of Rs 10 crore compensation to family of Indian fishermen killed by Italian Marines in 2012.
Indian companies to explore health and innovation opportunities in Russia