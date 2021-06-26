Left Menu

Diksha moves into Top-10 in Czech Republic

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar moved to the top-10 at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open after returning a bogey free 4-under 68 in the second round here on Saturday.

PTI | Beroun | Updated: 26-06-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 19:30 IST
Diksha moves into Top-10 in Czech Republic
Diksha, who in 2019 became the second Indian after Aditi Ashok to win on the Ladies European Tour, had shot 2-under 70 in the first round and is now 6-under. Image Credit: Instagram / dikshadagar14
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar moved to the top-10 at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open after returning a bogey-free 4-under 68 in the second round here on Saturday. Diksha, who in 2019 became the second Indian after Aditi Ashok to win on the Ladies European Tour, had shot 2-under 70 in the first round and is now 6-under.

Meanwhile, things did not go as well for Tvesa Malik (71-74) and Astha Madan, who are set to miss the cut. While Tvesa is 1-over and the cut is likely to fall at par, Astha after her first-round 83 is virtually sure to miss the cut.

Earlier this month Diksha finished T-6 at the Amundi Czech Ladies event, which was part of the LET Access Series (LETAS), one rung below the Ladies European Tour. Spaniard Nuria Iturrioz shot 66-68 to take a one-shot over German Leonie Harm (69-66) and Thai Atthaya Thitikul (68-68) and German Sandra Gal (68-68) are tied third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global
4
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021