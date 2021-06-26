Diksha moves into Top-10 in Czech Republic

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar moved to the top-10 at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open after returning a bogey-free 4-under 68 in the second round here on Saturday. Diksha, who in 2019 became the second Indian after Aditi Ashok to win on the Ladies European Tour, had shot 2-under 70 in the first round and is now 6-under.

Meanwhile, things did not go as well for Tvesa Malik (71-74) and Astha Madan, who are set to miss the cut. While Tvesa is 1-over and the cut is likely to fall at par, Astha after her first-round 83 is virtually sure to miss the cut.

Earlier this month Diksha finished T-6 at the Amundi Czech Ladies event, which was part of the LET Access Series (LETAS), one rung below the Ladies European Tour. Spaniard Nuria Iturrioz shot 66-68 to take a one-shot over German Leonie Harm (69-66) and Thai Atthaya Thitikul (68-68) and German Sandra Gal (68-68) are tied third.

