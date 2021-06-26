Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen on pole at the Red Bull Ring

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 19:37 IST
Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton will join his title rival on the front row after qualifying third and behind teammate Valtteri Bottas, who has a three-place grid penalty. Image Credit: Twitter (@Max33Verstappen)
Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen seized pole position for the team's home Styrian Grand Prix in Austria on Saturday.

Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton will join his title rival on the front row after qualifying third and behind teammate Valtteri Bottas, who has a three-place grid penalty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

