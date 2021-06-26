Rugby-Lions captain Jones off injured early in Japan Test
Reuters
British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones was forced off after eight minutes of the team's Test against Japan on Saturday with a serious-looking arm injury.
The lock suffered the injury in a ruck and walked off holding his left arm, in some distress and helped by a doctor.
