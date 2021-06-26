Left Menu

Tennis-Ostapenko wins Eastbourne title

"I'm really happy with the way I played the whole week," Ostapenko told reporters.

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko warmed up for Wimbledon by winning an all-Baltic battle against Anett Kontaveit to claim the Eastbourne title on Saturday, crowning an impressive week with a 6-3 6-3 victory at Devonshire Park. The 2017 French Open champion has struggled in recent years to match that form but the Latvian's fourth career title will send her to the All England Club full of confidence.

"I'm really happy with the way I played the whole week," Ostapenko told reporters. "There were some close matches, but I was fighting until the last moment. "I played really well, and I think the semi-final and final I played really on a high level."

Estonian Kontaveit had won their two previous meetings but Ostapenko powered to victory in little over an hour. "I think it's just the beginning," 24-year-old wildcard Ostapenko said. "If I keep playing the way I played this tournament, I think I can be back in the top 10 and play well.

"I just have to keep that in my mind and work even harder."

