Sajan Prakash creates history, becomes first-ever Indian swimmer to make Olympic 'A' cut
Sajan Prakash on Saturday became the first-ever Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic qualification time, clocking 1:56:38 seconds in the men's 200m butterfly event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy.
The 27-year-old, who represented India in the 2016 Rio Olympics, made the Tokyo Games 'A' standard, set at 1:56.48 seconds, by 0.1 seconds.
The Kerala swimmer has been continuously improving his performance in the 200m butterfly event. Last week, in the Belgrade Trophy swimming competition he had clocked 1:56.96 seconds to miss the elusive 'A' qualification mark.
