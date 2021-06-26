Left Menu

Soccer-Wales at full strength with Mepham, Davies back for Denmark game

For Denmark, Jens Stryger Larsen comes in on the right as wing back for Daniel Wass, while Kasper Dolberg takes Yusuff Poulsen's place in attack in a 3-4-3 formation. Wales have Ethan Ampadu missing after he picked up a suspension for a red card against Italy. Denmark have progressed without playmaker Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest in their group opener.

Wales returned to a full-strength lineup against Denmark in the first round-of-16 match of the European Championship on Saturday after manager Robert Page threw caution to the wind and brought back players who are one booking away from a suspension.

Defenders Chris Mepham and Ben Davies plus striker Kieffer Moore were benched against Italy but are back in the starting lineup, with Wales also going back to their tried and tested back four after experimenting with a back three when playing the Italians. For Denmark, Jens Stryger Larsen comes in on the right as a wing-back for Daniel Wass, while Kasper Dolberg takes Yusuff Poulsen's place in attack in a 3-4-3 formation.

Wales have Ethan Ampadu missing after he picked up a suspension for a red card against Italy. Denmark has progressed without playmaker Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest in their group opener. TEAMS

Wales: Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ben Davies; Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Aaron Ramsey; Daniel James, Gareth Bale (captain), Kieffer Moore Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer (captain), Jannik Vestergaard; Jens Stryger Larsen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Mikkel Damsgaard, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg

