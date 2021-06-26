Left Menu

Kerber wins first title since Wimbledon 2018 in Bad Homburg

PTI | Badhomburg | Updated: 26-06-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 20:46 IST
Kerber wins first title since Wimbledon 2018 in Bad Homburg
Kerber is seeded 25th for Wimbledon and will play Serbia’s Nina Stojanovic in the first round next week. Image Credit: Twitter(Angelique Kerber )
  • Country:
  • Germany

Angelique Kerber won her first title since Wimbledon in 2018 by beating Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the Bad Homburg Open on Saturday.

Back in a final for the first time in two years and playing in front of a home crowd, the three-time Grand Slam champion broke Siniakova's serve six times en route to her 13th career WTA singles title.

''It's a really special one to win here, another title,'' said the German, who also upset top-seeded Petra Kvitova in the semifinals. ''It's a great feeling and thank you to everyone,'' Kerber adds the Bad Homburg title to her two other wins on home territory in Stuttgart in 2015 and 2016.

Kerber is seeded 25th for Wimbledon and will play Serbia's Nina Stojanovic in the first round next week.

Former top-ranked doubles player Siniakova, from the Czech Republic, drops to a career 2-4 record in singles finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers; Australian scientist speaks to frogs, fears their silence and more

Science News Roundup: Bezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers;...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 321.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 232,346 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 321.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021