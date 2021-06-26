The following are the top/expected stories at 2110 hours EXPECTED STORIES: *Updated copy of shooting World Cup *Updated copy of Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-ENG-PREVIEW 1st WODI: Shafali set for ODI debut as India seek white-ball course correction Bristol, Jun 26 (PTI) Teen sensation Shafali Verma is set to make her eagerly-anticipated ODI debut as the Indian women's team seeks white-ball course correction against a strong world champion English side in the first game of the three-match series, here on Sunday.

SPO-WREST-BAJRANG Bajrang says 'I am fine' after injuring knee; extent of damage to be assessed after 48 hours By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Olympic-bound wrestler Bajrang Punia on Saturday assured that he has not suffered a major injury but the extent of damage done to his right knee will be known only by Monday since the inflammation takes at least 48 hours to subside.

SPO-CRI-NZ-RETURN Inaugural WTC champions New Zealand return home with ICC mace Auckland, Jun 26 (PTI) The triumphant New Zealand cricket team on Saturday returned home after outplaying India in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in Southampton.

SPO-CRI-MITHALI-TEST I was taken aback when umpires called off play on final day of Test against England: Mithali Bristol, Jun 26 (PTI) Indian women's team skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday said she was taken aback when the umpires took off the bails to abruptly end their one-off Test against England even though her teammates in the middle wanted to continue batting.

SPO-CRI-FINCH-FAMILY Finch hopes Oz players will soon be allowed to take families on tours Melbourne, Jun 26 (PTI) Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch is hopeful that players' families will soon be allowed to accompany them on overseas tours to keep them in good mental space inside bio-secure bubbles in these difficult COVID-19 times.

SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR-JAMIESON Jamieson will become one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket: Sachin Tendulkar New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Kyle Jamieson has the ability to become one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket in days to come, reckons legendary Sachin Tendulkar after watching the giant Black Cap torment India's best batsmen in the recently concluded World Test Championship Final.

SPO-ATH-HIMA-INJURY Injury scare for Hima, runs risk of missing out on Tokyo qualification Patiala, Jun 26 (PTI) Star sprinter Hima Das on Saturday suffered an injury scare after sustaining a muscle pull during the 100m heats at the ongoing National Inter-State Athletics Championships here.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri misses cut at Travelers, Jason Day moves into lead Cromwell (US), Jun 26 (PTI) Olympic-bound Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri missed the halfway cut at the Travelers Championship after carding 5-over 75 in the second round at the TPC River Highlands, here.

SPO-TENNIS-OLY-AITA AITA requests ITF to consider Ankita's Asian Games bronze for Olympic entry By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The national tennis federation has requested the ITF to consider Ankita Raina's bronze-medal winning performance at the 2018 Asian Games for a place in the women's singles draw of the Tokyo Olympics since the gold and silver medallists from China are eligible for a direct entry due to their higher ranks.

SPO-SWIM-IND Sajan Prakash creates history, becomes first-ever Indian swimmer to make Olympic 'A' cut New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Sajan Prakash on Saturday became the first-ever Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic qualification time, clocking 1:56:38 seconds in the men's 200m butterfly event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy.

SPO-GOLF-DIKSHA Diksha moves into Top-10 in Czech Republic Beroun (Czech Republic), Jun 26 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar moved to the top-10 at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open after returning a bogey free 4-under 68 in the second round here on Saturday. SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-MITHALI Would love for Shafali to give us head starts consistently, says Mithali Bristol, Jun 26 (PTI) Indian skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday said the team is counting on debutant Shafali Verma to provide them ''head starts'' consistently but asserted that the side has enough batting depth to rebuild the innings incase the teenager fails.

SPO-ILEAGUE-MEETING Kolkata to host I-League, likely to kick-off in December: AIFF New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Kolkata is set to stage the next edition of the Hero I-League and the domestic football tournament is likely to kick off in December later this year, the AIFF said on Saturday.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-ADITI Aditi Ashok crashes out of KPMG Women's PGA Champs John's Creek, Jun 26 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a disappointing five-over 77 to tumble out of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship here.

