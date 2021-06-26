Left Menu

Tennis-Kerber warms up for Wimbledon with Bad Homburg title win

Back in a final for the first time in two years and playing on home soil, the former world number one broke Katerina Siniakova's serve six times to win 6-3 6-2 in the final. "Everyone knows I love to play on grass, and I really feel well," Kerber said after her first title triumph since winning her third Grand Slam, at Wimbledon in 2018.

Kerber, who produced two comeback wins on Friday to reach the final, was in commanding form and won 77% of points when returning the second serve of her Czech opponent. Image Credit: Twitter (@AngeliqueKerber)

Germany's Angelique Kerber stepped up her Wimbledon preparations by winning her first tournament in three years on Saturday when she claimed the inaugural Bad Homburg grasscourt title. Back in a final for the first time in two years and playing on home soil, the former world number one broke Katerina Siniakova's serve six times to win 6-3 6-2 in the final.

"Everyone knows I love to play on grass, and I really feel well," Kerber said after her first title triumph since winning her third Grand Slam, at Wimbledon in 2018. "Of course, to play the final here, with this atmosphere and these fans, it's great. I love to play on this surface. Let's see and hope if I can continue this next week (at Wimbledon)."

Kerber, who produced two comeback wins on Friday to reach the final, was in commanding form and won 77% of points when returning the second serve of her Czech opponent. The home favourite went on the claim the final four games of the match, converting her third match point to secure her 13th career WTA title.

Kerber is seeded 25th for Wimbledon, where she has a 31-11 career win-loss record and is due to meet Serbia's Nina Stojanovic in the first round on Monday. "I'm going without expectations as I played here: every single round is a win," Kerber, 33, said. "I will just focus on every single match, every single round, and enjoy the time on and off-court, like here."

