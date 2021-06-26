Left Menu

Tennis-Medvedev keys up for Wimbledon with first title on grass in Mallorca

He sealed the match in 62 minutes with his 10th ace. Medvedev is seeded second at the grasscourt Grand Slam and will begin his campaign on Tuesday against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, who ousted him in his opening match in Halle last week.

Medvedev broke Querrey's serve once in the opening set and twice in second while allowing no breakpoint opportunities to the American on his own serve. Image Credit: Flickr

World number two Daniil Medvedev warmed up for next week's Wimbledon in style, taming big-serving American Sam Querrey 6-4 6-2 in the Mallorca Open final on Saturday to win his maiden title on grass. The second-seeded Russian, a two-time Grand Slam finalist, beat Querrey for his 11th ATP Tour title with all his previous titles coming on hardcourts.

