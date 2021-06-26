Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Serena unstoppable at her best, says coach before Wimbledon

Advertisement

A diminished field of opponents at Wimbledon may make Serena Williams one of the favourites to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam, but her long-time coach believes the only important factor is her own performance. Injury concern for top-ranked Ash Barty and the absence of world No. 2 Naomi Osaka and No. 3 Simona Halep - who beat Williams in the last Wimbledon final - have given the American an ideal opportunity to match Margaret Court's record haul.

Surging Padres bid to stay hot against ice-cold D-backs

Two teams headed in distinctly opposite directions meet Saturday night in San Diego in the middle contest of a three-game series. The host Padres have won eight straight games - all at home - while hitting 19 home runs and 17 doubles.

Tokyo 2020 organisers to offer volunteers COVID-19 vaccine - Nikkei

Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games organisers will give all 70,000 volunteers working for the Games an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday, citing organisers. Nikkei said some of the volunteers have already been vaccinated.

MLB roundup: Phils, Mets split after Aaron Nola's strikeout spree

Dominic Smith's RBI single in the eighth inning lifted the host New York Mets to a 2-1 victory over the Phillies in the opener of Friday's doubleheader, ruining a historic strikeout performance from Philadelphia's Aaron Nola. The Mets, who were one out away from a 1-0 loss before Francisco Lindor's RBI single in the seventh.

Athletics-Sensitive starting blocks trigger frustration at U.S. Olympic trials

Super-sensitive starting blocks frustrated athletes and spectators alike as temperatures soared at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday. "I've never had that many restarts ever, in my life," world silver medallist Sydney McLaughlin said, speaking after four recalls were needed to get the opening heat of the women's 400 metres hurdles under way.

Gymnastics-All smiles for Biles, as Tokyo comes into focus at U.S. trials

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles backed up her reputation as the world's greatest gymnast on Friday, dominating the first day of the women's competition at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials, less than a month before the Tokyo Games. While Biles can boast one of the most decorated careers in the history of the sport, the 25-time world medallist must earn her ticket to Tokyo this weekend in St. Louis, as Olympic hopefuls vie for a spot on Team USA.

Swimming-Australia says 'unacceptable' treatment of swimmers dates back decades

Swimming Australia (SA) on Saturday acknowledged historical abuses of swimmers, some dating back decades, amid complaints of mistreatment from former athletes. Australian swimming has been under the microscope since two-time Olympic silver medallist Madeline Groves withdrew from Tokyo Games trials, citing "mysogynistic perverts" in the sport.

Athletics-Muhammad, McLaughlin set for 400m hurdle showdown at U.S. trials

Reigning Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad cruised through the first round of the 400-metre hurdles on Friday, setting up a showdown with world silver medallist Sydney McLaughlin at the U.S. trials, as six-time gold medallist Allyson Felix reached the 200m final. The world record holder Muhammad looked relaxed as she seized an early lead and never let up under hot and sunny conditions at Eugene, Oregon's Hayward Field, where temperatures reached 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius), clinching her heat in 55.51 to win by more than one and a half seconds.

Athletics-Fraser-Pryce rockets to Jamaican 100m title, books ticket to Tokyo

Two-time Olympic Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the fastest woman alive, sped to a 10.71 second (wind +1.0 m/s) win in the women's 100m on Friday, the second day of Jamaica's national athletics championships. With her trademark rocket start, Fraser-Pryce separated from the field at 50 metres and closed out the win to book her ticket to a fourth consecutive Olympic Games in Tokyo next month.

Athletics-Teenager Knighton keeps record-breaking year on track at U.S. trials

Teenage sensation Erriyon Knighton stunned the men's 200 metres field at the U.S. Olympic trials on Friday with the leading time in the opening round of 20.04 seconds, weeks after he toppled eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt's junior record. Knighton, 17, beat world champion Noah Lyles, who claimed a second-best 20.19 finish at Eugene, Oregon's Hayward Field and broke the 23-year-old's U.S. high school record of 20.09.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)