Wales send best wishes to Eriksen, Bale wins heart with lovely gesture for Danish midfielder

Wales national football team on Saturday presented a jersey with Christian Eriksen's name on it to Denmark skipper Simon Kjaer before the two teams got ready to lock horns in the round of 16 in the ongoing Euro 2020. Earlier this month, Eriksen had collapsed on the pitch while playing for Denmark against Finland in the ongoing Euro 2020. He was later taken to the hospital.

The framed jersey of the Wales team was numbered ten which Eriksen wears while playing. Kjaer, Wales captain Gareth Bale and match officials posed for a picture with the jersey "Wales send their best wishes to Christian Eriksen," UEFA Euro 2020 tweeted.

Last week, Denmark Football Association confirmed that midfielder Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital. Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet. Today he also visited the national team in Helsingor - and from there he will go home and spend time with his family," the Denmark FA had said in an official statement.

After being discharged from the hospital, Eriksen said: "Thank you for the massive number of greetings - it has been incredible to see and feel. The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances. It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No need to say, that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia." (ANI)

