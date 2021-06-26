Left Menu

Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Monday

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 23:51 IST
Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Jack Draper (Britain) Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 10-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

Andy Murray (Britain) v 24-Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) COURT ONE (1200)

Monica Niculescu (Romania) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) 3-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

7-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan) COURT TWO (1000)

Fiona Ferro (France) v 11-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) Federico Delbonis (Argentina) v 5-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

22-Dan Evans (Britain) v Feliciano Lopez (Spain) Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania) v Venus Williams (U.S.) (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

