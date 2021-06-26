Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Monday
Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Jack Draper (Britain) Sloane Stephens (U.S.) v 10-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)
Andy Murray (Britain) v 24-Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) COURT ONE (1200)
Monica Niculescu (Romania) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) 3-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)
7-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Hsieh Su-wei (Taiwan) COURT TWO (1000)
Fiona Ferro (France) v 11-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) Federico Delbonis (Argentina) v 5-Andrey Rublev (Russia)
22-Dan Evans (Britain) v Feliciano Lopez (Spain) Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania) v Venus Williams (U.S.) (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
