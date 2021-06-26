Euro Cup: Dolberg's brace helps Denmark thrash Wales 4-0 to enter quarter-finals
Kasper Dolberg scored a brace as Denmark thrashed Wales 4-0 in the Round of 16 match in the ongoing Euro 2020 on Saturday.
- Country:
- Netherlands
Kasper Dolberg scored a brace as Denmark thrashed Wales 4-0 in the Round of 16 match in the ongoing Euro 2020 on Saturday. Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite scored late to complete a dominant win over Wales in the tournament.
In the first half, both teams tried to score but were unable to break the deadlock. Dolberg finally netted a goal in the 27th minute to hand a lead to Denmark. It was Denmark's first goal in the Euro knockout stage since 1992 final. Wales tried to score an equaliser but weren't able to break Denmark's defence.
In the second half, Dolberg scored again as Denmark got a 2-0 lead. With this Dolberg became the first Danish player to score two or more in a match at a major tournament since Nicklas Bendtner against Portugal at Euro 2012. Maehle and Braithwaite then scored late as Denmark progressed to the quarter-finals with a dominant victory. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Portugal's Cancelo out of Euros due to COVID, replaced by Dalot
Euro 2020: Portugal suffers massive blow as Joao Cancelo tests COVID-19 positive
PREVIEW-Soccer-Portugal must target Hungary win while being wary of full crowd
Hungary hosts defending champion Portugal at Euro 2020
Soccer-Ronaldo says Portugal not worried about more positive COVID-19 cases