FACTBOX-Rugby-List of English rugby champions

A list of English rugby champions after Harlequins beat Exeter Chiefs in Saturday's Premiership final. Since the 2002-03 season, the league winners have been determined by playoffs and a final at Twickenham, having previously been determined by a purely league system.

YEAR WINNER 1987-88 Leicester Tigers

Advertisement

1988-89 Bath 1989-90 Wasps

1990-91 Bath 1991-92 Bath

1992-93 Bath 1993-94 Bath

1994-95 Leicester Tigers 1995-96 Bath

1996-97 Wasps 1997-98 Newcastle Falcons

1998-99 Leicester Tigers 1999-00 Leicester Tigers

2000-01 Leicester Tigers 2001-02 Leicester Tigers Introduction of final at Twickenham

YEAR WINNER - RUNNER-UP 2002-03 Wasps 39-3 Gloucester

2003-04 Wasps 10-6 Bath 2004-05 Wasps 39-14 Leicester Tigers

2005-06 Sale Sharks 45-20 Leicester Tigers 2006-07 Leicester Tigers 44-16 Gloucester

2007-08 Wasps 26-16 Leicester Tigers 2008-09 Leicester Tigers 10-9 London Irish

2009-10 Leicester Tigers 33-27 Saracens 2010-11 Saracens 22-18 Leicester Tigers

2011-12 Harlequins 30-23 Leicester Tigers 2012-13 Leicester Tigers 37-17 Northampton Saints

2013-14 Northampton Saints 24-20 Saracens (after extra time) 2014-15 Saracens 28-16 Bath

2015-16 Saracens 28-20 Exeter Chiefs 2016-17 Exeter 23-20 Wasps (after extra time)

2017-18 Saracens 27-10 Exeter Chiefs 2018-19 Saracens 37-34 Exeter Chiefs

2019-20 Exeter Chiefs 19-13 Wasps 2020-21 Harlequins 40-38 Exeter Chiefs (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)