Left Menu

Tennis-Ostapenko wins Baltic battle to claim Eastbourne title

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko warmed up for Wimbledon by winning an all-Baltic battle against Anett Kontaveit to claim the Eastbourne title on Saturday, crowning an impressive week with a 6-3 6-3 victory at Devonshire Park. The 2017 French Open champion has struggled in recent years to match that form but the Latvian's fourth career title will send her to the All England Club full of confidence.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 00:37 IST
Tennis-Ostapenko wins Baltic battle to claim Eastbourne title
The 2017 French Open champion has struggled in recent years to match that form but the Latvian's fourth career title will send her to the All England Club full of confidence. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • France

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko warmed up for Wimbledon by winning an all-Baltic battle against Anett Kontaveit to claim the Eastbourne title on Saturday, crowning an impressive week with a 6-3 6-3 victory at Devonshire Park.

The 2017 French Open champion has struggled in recent years to match that form but the Latvian's fourth career title will send her to the All England Club full of confidence. "I'm really happy with the way I played the whole week," Ostapenko told reporters. "There were some close matches, but I was fighting until the last moment.

"I played really well, and I think the semi-final and final I played really on a high level." Estonian Kontaveit had won their two previous meetings but Ostapenko powered to victory in little over an hour.

"I think it's just the beginning," 24-year-old wildcard Ostapenko said. "If I keep playing the way I played this tournament, I think I can be back in the top 10 and play well. "I just have to keep that in my mind and work even harder."

Australian Alex de Minaur won the men's title, beating Italian Lorenzo Sonego 4-6 6-4 7-6(5) to claim his fifth career title and first on grass courts. His win will push him to a new career-high ranking of 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
3
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia
4
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021