Soccer-Italy and Austria go into extra time goalless

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-06-2021 02:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 02:23 IST
Italy's Euro 2020 last-16 match with Austria was 0-0 after 90 minutes and heading into extra time at Wembley on Saturday. The Italians, unbeaten for 30 consecutive matches going into the game, hit the upright with Ciro Immobile's powerful shot in the 32nd minute.

Austria, who have not beaten Italy in 62 years, grew stronger after the break and put the ball in the net through Marko Arnautovic, only for his 65th-minute header to be ruled offside after a VAR review. The winners will play either Belgium or Portugal in the quarter-finals next Friday in Munich.

