Left Menu

Rugby-Jones and Tipuric out of Lions tour; Murray captain

British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Justin Tipuric were both ruled out of the South Africa tour after suffering injuries in Saturday's 28-10 victory over Japan, with Ireland scrumhalf Conor Murray named as the new skipper.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2021 02:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 02:33 IST
Rugby-Jones and Tipuric out of Lions tour; Murray captain
Welsh duo Adam Beard and Josh Navidi have been called up to the squad and will fly out with their new teammates on Sunday. Image Credit: Flickr

British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Justin Tipuric were both ruled out of the South Africa tour after suffering injuries in Saturday's 28-10 victory over Japan, with Ireland scrumhalf Conor Murray named as the new skipper. Welsh duo Adam Beard and Josh Navidi have been called up to the squad and will fly out with their new teammates on Sunday.

Jones, who was set to go on his fourth tour, dislocated his shoulder in the opening minutes of the game, while Tipuric also suffered a shoulder problem in the first half. "We're all incredibly disappointed for Alun Wyn and Justin," Lions Head Coach Warren Gatland said in a statement.

"The timing of these injuries seems particularly cruel given we fly to South Africa tomorrow, but unfortunately they're part of the game. "Alun Wyn will obviously be a big loss, both on and off the field, but will be ably replaced by Conor. Conor is an outstanding rugby player and is held in the highest regard with both the players and coaches. As a three-time Lions tourist, he knows what will be required as captain and I am certain he will lead the squad with excellence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
3
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia
4
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021