Left Menu

Soccer-Austria posed bigger threat than potential quarter-final opponents, says Mancini

“We knew there would be some potential banana skins in this match and we thought it might even be tougher than the quarter-final,” Mancini told a news conference. “Of course, Austria are not as good as the teams we will face in the next round, but they really make life tough for you.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2021 05:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 05:01 IST
Soccer-Austria posed bigger threat than potential quarter-final opponents, says Mancini

After squeezing past Austria in extra-time to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, Italy coach Roberto Mancini said he had expected Saturday's clash to be more challenging than their next tie against either Belgium or Portugal. The game finished 0-0 after 90 minutes before goals from substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina were enough to send the Italian's through, although Sasa Kalajdzic’s late goal led to a nervy ending.

Italy were big favourites to progress after winning all three group games but they were far from their free-flowing best as they edged Franco Foda’s side to book a last-eight showdown against Belgium or Portugal. “We knew there would be some potential banana skins in this match and we thought it might even be tougher than the quarter-final,” Mancini told a news conference.

“Of course, Austria are not as good as the teams we will face in the next round, but they really make life tough for you. We watched a lot of their matches and they do cause problems. “We knew that if we scored in the first half it would have been a different game. We didn’t manage to and so we had to dig deep. The players really wanted to win at all costs.”

The Italy players breathed a sigh of relief after 65 minutes when Marko Arnautovic’s goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review. “There was still some time to go and we would have been able to get back into the match, but I would have been disappointed to concede the goal because we could have broken the deadlock in the first half, we dominated,” Mancini said.

“We struggled a bit more in the second half because Austria are a tough nut to crack, they make life very difficult for the opposition.” The leading strikers of Italy’s next potential opponents, Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku, will be familiar to Mancini's players as they play their club football in Serie A with Juventus and Inter Milan respectively.

But Mancini would not be drawn into saying which player he would rather avoid in the next round in Munich. “When you get into the quarter-finals, it is not that easy. Ideally we would like to avoid both, but that is not possible,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
3
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia
4
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021