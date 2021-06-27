Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Serena unstoppable at her best, says coach before Wimbledon

A diminished field of opponents at Wimbledon may make Serena Williams one of the favourites to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam, but her long-time coach believes the only important factor is her own performance. Injury concern for top-ranked Ash Barty and the absence of world No. 2 Naomi Osaka and No. 3 Simona Halep - who beat Williams in the last Wimbledon final - have given the American an ideal opportunity to match Margaret Court's record haul.

Tokyo 2020 organisers to offer volunteers COVID-19 vaccine - Nikkei

Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games organisers will give all 70,000 volunteers working for the Games an opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday, citing organisers. Nikkei said some of the volunteers have already been vaccinated.

Gymnastics-Malone powers to win at U.S. trials, Mikulak claims third Olympic berth

Rising star Brody Malone punched his ticket to Tokyo on Saturday, besting the stacked field at the men's U.S. Olympics gymnastics trials, as 28-year-old Sam Mikulak booked his third trip to the Games. A clear favorite heading into St. Louis, Missouri, the 21-year-old Malone showed no loss of momentum from his individual all-around win at last month's U.S. National Championships, winning the two-day competition with 171.600. Twenty-four-year-old Yul Moldauer (168.600) finished second to clinch his roster spot.

MLB roundup: Phils, Mets split after Aaron Nola's strikeout spree

Dominic Smith's RBI single in the eighth inning lifted the host New York Mets to a 2-1 victory over the Phillies in the opener of Friday's doubleheader, ruining a historic strikeout performance from Philadelphia's Aaron Nola. The Mets, who were one out away from a 1-0 loss before Francisco Lindor's RBI single in the seventh.

Gymnastics-All smiles for Biles, as Tokyo comes into focus at U.S. trials

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles backed up her reputation as the world's greatest gymnast on Friday, dominating the first day of the women's competition at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials, less than a month before the Tokyo Games. While Biles can boast one of the most decorated careers in the history of the sport, the 25-time world medallist must earn her ticket to Tokyo this weekend in St. Louis, as Olympic hopefuls vie for a spot on Team USA.

Athletics-Muhammad, McLaughlin set for 400m hurdle showdown at U.S. trials

Reigning Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad cruised through the first round of the 400-metre hurdles on Friday, setting up a showdown with world silver medallist Sydney McLaughlin at the U.S. trials, as six-time gold medallist Allyson Felix reached the 200m final. The world record holder Muhammad looked relaxed as she seized an early lead and never let up under hot and sunny conditions at Eugene, Oregon's Hayward Field, where temperatures reached 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 Celsius), clinching her heat in 55.51 to win by more than one and a half seconds.

Analysis: Soccer-Super subs to the rescue as Italy draw strength from the collective

Substitute Federico Chiesa carried on a slice of family history when he struck in Italy's 2-1 extra-time win over Austria in the last 16 at Euro 2020 on Saturday as Roberto Mancini's side drew on the collective to reach the quarter-finals. The 23-year-old, whose strike was added to by fellow substitute Matteo Pessina to complete the victory, is the son of former Italy striker Enrico Chiesa who scored against the Czech Republic in Euro '96 at Liverpool's Anfield ground.

Olympics: Baseball-Dominican Republic tops Venezuela for final Tokyo spot

The Dominican Republic on Saturday defeated Venezuela 8-5 to earn the sixth and final spot in the baseball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics next month. The Dominican Republic erased an early 3-0 deficit with a two-run homer from former New York Yankees outfielder Melky Cabrera and a big, six-run rally in the fourth inning.

Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Monday

Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

Tennis: Djokovic looking to peak at Grand Slams with eye on 20th at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic arrives at Wimbledon looking to join Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles and the world number one said he has changed his calendar to ensure his focus is on peaking at the majors at this stage of his career. Djokovic has participated mainly in Grand Slams and Masters tournaments this year -- winning both the Australian Open and French Open -- and the 34-year-old said he was fortunate to play his best tennis when it mattered the most.

