Soccer-Perisic to miss Spain match after testing positive for COVID-19

Croatia will be without Ivan Perisic in their showdown against Spain in the last 16 on Monday, after the 32-year-old winger tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Saturday. "Medical staff isolated Ivan from the other members of the national team and immediately and thoroughly informed competent epidemiological authorities about the situation," the Croatian national team said in a written statement.

"Perisic will spend 10 days in self-isolation and during that period will not participate at the matches of the Croatian national team." Perisic had played in all of Croatia's Euro 2020 matches and scored in their 3-1 win over Scotland on Tuesday.

