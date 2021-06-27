Left Menu

PCB chief Ehsan Mani set to get another three-year term

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 27-06-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 09:49 IST
PCB chief Ehsan Mani set to get another three-year term
PCB logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Veteran administrator Ehsan Mani is set to get another three-year term as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman. The confirmation came in the form of a statement by Mani in which he outlined plans for next year and the Pakistan Super League.

There were doubts earlier on Mani wanting to continue for another term and also whether the patron in chief of PCB, Prime Minister Imran Khan, would offer him an extension.

The Prime Minister had brought Mani into PCB in August soon after his party won the general elections in 2018.

But according to insiders during a recent meeting with Imran Khan in Islamabad, Mani agreed to carry on for another term.

''The Premier asked Mani to continue his good work and complete all the plans he had launched for the improvement of Pakistan cricket.'' Basically, Mani continuing for another term means that CEO Wasim Khan whose term expires in February 2022 will also carry on for another term.

Wasim Khan recently said in an interview he wanted to carry on to oversee the completion of several projects in Pakistan cricket.

Mani in his statement said that Pakistan will be hosting a range of top teams at home in the 2021/22 season including Australia, England, New Zealand, West Indies.

Mani also made it clear that while the PCB was forced to complete the Pakistan Super League 6 matches in Abu Dhabi due to the Covid situation in Pakistan, it would be completely hosting the tournament at home next year.

Mani also expressed confidence that by next year the Covid-19 situation would be under control and spectators would be able to attend the PSL and other international matches at home.

''The PCB has always valued its fans and supporters and understands their contribution to the growth of the sport. Taking into consideration that we as a nation have collectively and successfully managed the Covid-19 pandemic, I remain confident and optimistic that all our cricket in the 2021-22 season in which New Zealand, England, West Indies, and Australia will also be played in front of our fans. ''Fans are the essence and spirit of any sport. Without them, no event can be completely successful. The presence of the fans was missed by the PCB, players, and all commercial partners, but the remaining 20 matches in Abu Dhabi were staged in unusual times and difficult circumstances," he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021