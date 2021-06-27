Left Menu

Ecuador midfielder Diaz has COVID-19 ahead of Brazil match

The host is expected to not field a full strength side as it has already topped the group.CONMEBOL said on Friday there were 166 known COVID-19 cases at the Copa America, from all tests up to last Monday.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 27-06-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 10:16 IST
Ecuador midfielder Diaz has COVID-19 ahead of Brazil match
Damian Diaz Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Ecuador midfielder Damian Diaz tested positive for the coronavirus, a day before their Copa America match against Brazil.

Diaz was in ''great conditions, isolated,'' Ecuador said on social media. He was the only player in the squad who tested positive, the team added.

Ecuador will qualify for the quarterfinals if it beats Group B leader and defending champion Brazil at Eastadio Olimpico in Goiania on Sunday. The host is expected to not field a full-strength side as it has already topped the group.

CONMEBOL said on Friday there were 166 known COVID-19 cases at the Copa America, from all tests up to last Monday. Most of the cases were outsourced workers who were yet to be vaccinated. CONMEBOL said it has no control over why those people didn't get their shots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021