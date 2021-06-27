Ecuador midfielder Diaz has COVID-19 ahead of Brazil match

Ecuador midfielder Damian Diaz tested positive for the coronavirus, a day before their Copa America match against Brazil.

Diaz was in ''great conditions, isolated,'' Ecuador said on social media. He was the only player in the squad who tested positive, the team added.

Advertisement

Ecuador will qualify for the quarterfinals if it beats Group B leader and defending champion Brazil at Eastadio Olimpico in Goiania on Sunday. The host is expected to not field a full-strength side as it has already topped the group.

CONMEBOL said on Friday there were 166 known COVID-19 cases at the Copa America, from all tests up to last Monday. Most of the cases were outsourced workers who were yet to be vaccinated. CONMEBOL said it has no control over why those people didn't get their shots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)