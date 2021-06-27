Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena unstoppable at her best, says coach before Wimbledon; Gymnastics-Malone powers to win at U.S. trials, Mikulak claims third Olympic berth and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Serena unstoppable at her best, says coach before Wimbledon

A diminished field of opponents at Wimbledon may make Serena Williams one of the favorites to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam, but her long-time coach believes the only important factor in her own performance. Injury concern for top-ranked Ash Barty and the absence of world No. 2 Naomi Osaka and No. 3 Simona Halep - who beat Williams in the last Wimbledon final - have given the American an ideal opportunity to match Margaret Court's record haul.

Gymnastics-Malone powers to win at U.S. trials, Mikulak claims third Olympic berth

Rising star Brody Malone punched his ticket to Tokyo on Saturday, besting the stacked field at the men's U.S. Olympics gymnastics trials, as 28-year-old Sam Mikulak booked his third trip to the Games. A clear favorite heading into St. Louis, Missouri, the 21-year-old Malone showed no loss of momentum from his individual all-around win at last month's U.S. National Championships, winning the two-day competition with 171.600. Twenty-four-year-old Yul Moldauer (168.600) finished second to clinch his roster spot.

MLB roundup: Phils, Mets split after Aaron Nola's strikeout spree

Dominic Smith's RBI single in the eighth inning lifted the host New York Mets to a 2-1 victory over the Phillies in the opener of Friday's doubleheader, ruining a historic strikeout performance from Philadelphia's Aaron Nola. The Mets, who were one out away from a 1-0 loss before Francisco Lindor's RBI single in the seventh.

Analysis: Soccer-Super subs to the rescue as Italy draw strength from the collective

Substitute Federico Chiesa carried on a slice of family history when he struck in Italy's 2-1 extra-time win over Austria in the last 16 at Euro 2020 on Saturday as Roberto Mancini's side drew on the collective to reach the quarter-finals. The 23-year-old, whose strike was added to by fellow substitute Matteo Pessina to complete the victory, is the son of former Italy striker Enrico Chiesa who scored against the Czech Republic in Euro '96 at Liverpool's Anfield ground.

Brewers score 6 in 8th, dump Rockies for 4th straight win

Christian Yelich's two-run homer highlighted the six-run eighth inning that broke open a tie game and sent the surging Milwaukee Brewers to a fourth straight win, 10-4 over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Saturday. In a 4-4 game, Milwaukee loaded the bases with nobody out. Omar Narvaez followed with a go-ahead sacrifice fly to center and Luis Urias' two-run single through the drawn-in infield made it a 7-4 contest. Yelich then belted just his fifth homer of the season to right-center field and Willy Adames later delivered an RBI double.

Olympics-Japan to ask athletes from India, others for more COVID-19 tests

Japan plans to ask Olympic athletes from India and five other countries hit hard by the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus to have daily virus tests for seven days before leaving for the Games, a Japanese newspaper said on Sunday. Currently, all overseas athletes are being asked to have coronavirus tests twice during the four-day period before their departure for the Tokyo Olympics, which are set to start on July 23 after a year's delay due to the pandemic.

Golden Knights D Alec Martinez says he played with broken foot

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez told reporters Saturday he played with a broken foot during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Martinez, 33, played in 19 games in the postseason, scoring four goals and adding two assists. He averaged over 22 minutes of ice time a game and is the current playoff leader with 72 blocked shots.

Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Monday

Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (play starts at 1230 GMT unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

Tennis: Djokovic looking to peak at Grand Slams with eye on 20th at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic arrives at Wimbledon looking to join Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles and the world number one said he has changed his calendar to ensure his focus is on peaking at the majors at this stage of his career. Djokovic has participated mainly in Grand Slams and Masters tournaments this year -- winning both the Australian Open and French Open -- and the 34-year-old said he was fortunate to play his best tennis when it mattered the most.

Cycling-Alaphilippe in yellow after crash-marred opening Tour stage

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe recovered from a crash to win the first stage of the Tour de France, an incident-strewn 197.8-km ride from Brest, to take the inaugural leader's yellow jersey on Saturday. The world champion burst away from the main pack with the 2.3-km left of a brutal climb up to the Cote de la Fosse aux Loups, and none of his rivals could match his power.

