Left Menu

Athletics-Farah not ending track career after missing Olympic qualifying mark-coach

"There's no way Mo Farah is going to end his career running around the track here," Lough was quoted as saying by the BBC. Farah had focussed on the marathon for more than three years but returned for another shot at the Olympics.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 10:49 IST
Athletics-Farah not ending track career after missing Olympic qualifying mark-coach

Britain's multiple world and Olympic long distance champion Mo Farah will not end his stellar track career after failing to make the Olympic qualifying time for the 10,000-metre race at the Tokyo Games, his coach Gary Lough said. Farah, 38, who won gold in 5,000m and 10,000m at the 2012 and 2016 Games, needed to clock 27 minutes, 28 seconds to be available for selection but was nearly 20 seconds too slow at the British Athletics Championships on Friday.

Farah, who also has six world titles, faced questions about his future after the race but Lough said such talk was premature. "There's no way Mo Farah is going to end his career running around the track here," Lough was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Farah had focussed on the marathon for more than three years but returned for another shot at the Olympics. Lough said he was not sure what is next for Farah, who also fell short of the 10,000m qualifying mark at a meet in Birmingham this month.

"There wasn't really a Plan B - this was kind of a plan B after Birmingham, and there's definitely not a plan C right at this minute," Lough said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021