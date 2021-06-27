Left Menu

Rugby-Australia shift first test against France from Sydney to Brisbane

Australia's series-opening test against France next month has been moved to Brisbane from Sydney because of a COVID-19 lockdown of the nation's biggest city, Rugby Australia (RA) said in a statement on Sunday.

Australia's series-opening test against France next month has been moved to Brisbane from Sydney because of a COVID-19 lockdown of the nation's biggest city, Rugby Australia (RA) said in a statement on Sunday. Authorities in New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, have announced a two-week hard lockdown in and around the city to control a fast-spreading outbreak.

The Australian team was scheduled to take on France on July 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground but will now play in Brisbane, which also hosts the third and final test on July 17. The second test is in Melbourne on July 13. "It's never an easy decision to move a fixture. One thing that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us is that we have to be able to pivot quickly," Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos said in a statement.

France last toured to Australia in 2014, when the Wallabies won the series 3-0.

