Rugby-Australia shift first test against France from Sydney to Brisbane
Australia's series-opening test against France next month has been moved to Brisbane from Sydney because of a COVID-19 lockdown of the nation's biggest city, Rugby Australia (RA) said in a statement on Sunday.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's series-opening test against France next month has been moved to Brisbane from Sydney because of a COVID-19 lockdown of the nation's biggest city, Rugby Australia (RA) said in a statement on Sunday. Authorities in New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, have announced a two-week hard lockdown in and around the city to control a fast-spreading outbreak.
The Australian team was scheduled to take on France on July 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground but will now play in Brisbane, which also hosts the third and final test on July 17. The second test is in Melbourne on July 13. "It's never an easy decision to move a fixture. One thing that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us is that we have to be able to pivot quickly," Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos said in a statement.
France last toured to Australia in 2014, when the Wallabies won the series 3-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sydney
- France
- Brisbane
- New
- Australia
- Australian
- Rugby Australia
- Melbourne
- Andy Marinos
- South Wales
ALSO READ
Australia's Victoria state reports 1 new COVID case
Australia advances in Asian qualifying for World Cup
Olympics-Swimming Australia to set up all-female panel to address issues after Groves' complaint
Olympics-Reigning 400m champion Horton misses Australia team for Tokyo
Health News Roundup: India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19; Australia's Victoria state reports 1 new COVID case and more