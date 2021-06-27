Sports News Roundup: Analysis: Soccer-Super subs to the rescue as Italy draw strength from the collective; Athletics-Farah not ending track career after missing Olympic qualifying mark-coach and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Gymnastics-Malone powers to win at U.S. trials, Mikulak claims third Olympic berth

Advertisement

Rising star Brody Malone punched his ticket to Tokyo on Saturday, besting the stacked field at the men's U.S. Olympics gymnastics trials, as 28-year-old Sam Mikulak booked his third trip to the Games. A clear favorite heading into St. Louis, Missouri, the 21-year-old Malone showed no loss of momentum from his individual all-around win at last month's U.S. National Championships, winning the two-day competition with 171.600. Twenty-four-year-old Yul Moldauer (168.600) finished second to clinch his roster spot.

Analysis: Soccer-Super subs to the rescue as Italy draw strength from the collective

Substitute Federico Chiesa carried on a slice of family history when he struck in Italy's 2-1 extra-time win over Austria in the last 16 at Euro 2020 on Saturday as Roberto Mancini's side drew on the collective to reach the quarter-finals. The 23-year-old, whose strike was added to by fellow substitute Matteo Pessina to complete the victory, is the son of former Italy striker Enrico Chiesa who scored against the Czech Republic in Euro '96 at Liverpool's Anfield ground.

Athletics-Holloway narrowly misses world record in the blockbuster day at U.S. trials

Grant Holloway narrowly missed the 110-meter hurdles world record on a blockbuster day at the U.S. trials in Eugene, Oregon. The reigning world champion Holloway won the final in 12.96, after coming just a hundredth of a second short of Aries Merritt's 2012 world record 12.80 in his semifinal earlier on Saturday.

Athletics-Farah not ending track career after missing Olympic qualifying mark-coach

Britain's multiple worlds and Olympic long-distance champion Mo Farah will not end his stellar track career after failing to make the Olympic qualifying time for the 10,000-metre race at the Tokyo Games, his coach Gary Lough said. Farah, 38, who won gold in 5,000m and 10,000m at the 2012 and 2016 Games, needed to clock 27 minutes, 28 seconds to be available for selection but was nearly 20 seconds too slow at the British Athletics Championships on Friday.

MLB roundup: Diamondbacks rout Padres to end 24-game road skid

Eduardo Escobar went 4-for-5 with a homer and five RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the host San Diego Padres 10-1 on Saturday night to halt the longest road losing streak in major league history at 24 games. Christian Walker also homered and right-hander Merrill Kelly (4-7) shut out the Padres on five hits over six innings. Walker, Josh Reddick, Josh Rojas, David Peralta and Pavin Smith all had two hits as Arizona racked up 16 overall while winning for just the second time in its past 22 overall contests.

Olympics-Japan to ask athletes from India, others for more COVID-19 tests

Japan plans to ask Olympic athletes from India and five other countries hit hard by the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus to have daily virus tests for seven days before leaving for the Games, a Japanese newspaper said on Sunday. Currently, all overseas athletes are being asked to have coronavirus tests twice during the four-day period before their departure for the Tokyo Olympics, which are set to start on July 23 after a year's delay due to the pandemic.

Golden Knights D Alec Martinez says he played with broken foot

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez told reporters Saturday he played with a broken foot during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Martinez, 33, played in 19 games in the postseason, scoring four goals and adding two assists. He averaged over 22 minutes of ice time a game and is the current playoff leader with 72 blocked shots.

Athletics-Hammer thrower Berry turns away from U.S. flag during anthem

Hammer thrower Gwen Berry turned away from the American flag while on the podium for the event's medal ceremony at the U.S. Olympic trials on Saturday but said her move was not a message although she was upset at the timing of the U.S. national anthem. The Black athlete was suspended for 12 months by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) for a raised fist at the 2019 Pan American Games but did so again before Thursday's qualifying round as part of her quest for social change.

Tennis: Djokovic looking to peak at Grand Slams with an eye on 20th at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic arrives at Wimbledon looking to join Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles and the world number one said he has changed his calendar to ensure his focus is on peaking at the majors at this stage of his career. Djokovic has participated mainly in Grand Slams and Masters tournaments this year -- winning both the Australian Open and French Open -- and the 34-year-old said he was fortunate to play his best tennis when it mattered the most.

Cycling-Alaphilippe in yellow after crash-marred opening Tour stage

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe recovered from a crash to win the first stage of the Tour de France, an incident-strewn 197.8-km ride from Brest, to take the inaugural leader's yellow jersey on Saturday. The world champion burst away from the main pack with the 2.3-km left of a brutal climb up to the Cote de la Fosse aux Loups, and none of his rivals could match his power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)