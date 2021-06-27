India women's recurve team win gold at World Cup

India women's recurve team comprising of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, and Ankita Bhakat on Sunday bagged a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. The team defeated Mexico 5-1 in the finals and as a result, this side has now won two gold medals in 2021.

"India takes gold in Paris," the official handle of World Archery tweeted. The ongoing World Cup Stage 3 being held in Paris is not an Olympic qualifying tournament.

On Saturday, Abhishek Verma clinched his second individual World Cup gold in the Archery World Cup Stage three in Paris on Saturday. Abhishek emerged victorious after beating USA's Kris Schaff in a shoot-off to win the gold medal. "Compound #archer @archer_abhishek won his first individual World Cup as he emerged victorious at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris after beating USA's Kris Schaff in a shoot-off. Many congratulations!" the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had tweeted.

Last week, the Indian women's recurve archery team failed to earn a Tokyo 2020 quota after an early exit at the final Olympic qualifier in Paris. The Indian trio went down 6-0 to Colombia in the round of 16 despite making an impressive start to the day. In the qualification round, India and Mexico, the two favourites, lived up to the expectations and fought for every point.

The Mexican team of Aida Roman, Alejandra Valencia, and Ana Vazquez pipped the Indians by one point after the end of the qualifiers. (ANI)

