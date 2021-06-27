Left Menu

Rugby-England A international called off after COVID-19 cases in Scotland A camp

The RFU said that the fixture, which was to be played at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, would not be rearranged and ticket holders would be refunded. "We are of course very disappointed not to be playing this match and particularly playing in front of a great crowd in Leicester," England head coach Eddie Jones said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 14:25 IST
Rugby-England A international called off after COVID-19 cases in Scotland A camp

An England A international fixture against Scotland A on Sunday has been called off because of COVID-19 cases on the Scotland squad, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said in a statement https://www.englandrugby.com/news/article/england-a-v-scotland-a-match-cancelled. Scottish Rugby said in a separate statement https://www.scottishrugby.org/news/a-international-called-off on Sunday that three members of the A team's camp had tested positive on their arrival in Leicester and would begin self-isolation.

It had said on Friday that an unnamed player had contracted the virus before the team departed for England. The RFU said that the fixture, which was to be played at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, would not be rearranged and ticket holders would be refunded.

"We are of course very disappointed not to be playing this match and particularly playing in front of a great crowd in Leicester," England head coach Eddie Jones said. "However, we understand that the safety and well-being of all of our teams and supporters is the most important thing and we wish Scotland the very best." England will begin preparation for test matches against the United States on July 4 and Canada on July 10, with both games to be held at Twickenham Stadium.

Jones will name an updated squad for the tests on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021