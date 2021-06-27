Rugby-England A international called off after COVID-19 cases in Scotland A camp

An England A international fixture against Scotland A on Sunday has been called off because of COVID-19 cases on the Scotland squad, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said in a statement https://www.englandrugby.com/news/article/england-a-v-scotland-a-match-cancelled. Scottish Rugby said in a separate statement https://www.scottishrugby.org/news/a-international-called-off on Sunday that three members of the A team's camp had tested positive on their arrival in Leicester and would begin self-isolation.

It had said on Friday that an unnamed player had contracted the virus before the team departed for England. The RFU said that the fixture, which was to be played at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, would not be rearranged and ticket holders would be refunded.

"We are of course very disappointed not to be playing this match and particularly playing in front of a great crowd in Leicester," England head coach Eddie Jones said. "However, we understand that the safety and well-being of all of our teams and supporters is the most important thing and we wish Scotland the very best." England will begin preparation for test matches against the United States on July 4 and Canada on July 10, with both games to be held at Twickenham Stadium.

Jones will name an updated squad for the tests on Monday.

