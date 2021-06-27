Left Menu

Soccer-Melbourne City seal first A-League title with 3-1 win over Sydney FC

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 27-06-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 14:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Melbourne City sealed its first Australian championship with a 3-1 win over Sydney FC in the A-League 'Grand Final' at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Sunday.

Sydney FC battled hard after being reduced to 10 after a red card to Luke Brattan in the 35th minute, but Scott Galloway sealed the win for City in injury time after goals from Nathaniel Atkinson and captain Scott Jamieson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

