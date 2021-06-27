Left Menu

Rallying-Ogier leads in Kenya after Neuville retires

Toyota's world championship leader Sebastien Ogier was heading for victory in the Kenyan Safari Rally on Sunday after overnight leader Thierry Neuville hit a rock and retired his stricken Hyundai.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 14:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere.com

Belgian Neuville started the day with a 57.4-second advantage over Toyota's Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta but his hopes ended when he suffered suspension damage halfway through the day's first 11.33km stage.

Neuville made it to the end of the stage before pulling out. "Very hard luck for us but also for all the team," he said. "Three tough rally weekends in a row and nobody deserved that.

"We would have deserved three victories in the last three events but unfortunately we didn't." Hyundai's Ott Tanak had led in Sardinia and Portugal before crashing out of both.

Frenchman Ogier, who started the rally in East Africa with an 11 point lead over Welsh teammate Elfyn Evans after five of the 12 rounds, was leading Katsuta by 8.3 seconds with only the final Power Stage remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

