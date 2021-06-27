FACTBOX-Soccer-Champions of Australia's A-League

List of champions of Australia's A-League after Melbourne City beat Sydney FC 3-1 in the 2020-21 championship final to claim their first title on Sunday (season/champions/final result): 2020-21 Melbourne City (beat Sydney FC 3-1)

2019-20 Sydney FC (beat Melbourne City 1-0 after extra time) 2018–19 Sydney FC (beat Perth Glory 0–0, 4–1 on penalties)

2017–18 Melbourne Victory (beat Newcastle Jets 1–0) 2016–17 Sydney FC (beat Melbourne Victory 1–1, 4-2 on penalties)

2015–16 Adelaide United (beat Western Sydney Wanderers 3–1) 2014–15 Melbourne Victory (beat Sydney FC 3–0)

2013–14 Brisbane Roar (beat Western Sydney Wanderers 2–1 after extra time) 2012–13 Central Coast Mariners (beat Western Sydney Wanderers 2–0)

2011–12 Brisbane Roar (beat Perth Glory 2–1) 2010–11 Brisbane Roar (beat Central Coast Mariners 2–2, 4–2 on penalties)

2009–10 Sydney FC (beat Melbourne Victory 1–1, 4–2 on penalties) 2008–09 Melbourne Victory (beat Adelaide United 1–0)

2007–08 Newcastle Jets (beat Central Coast Mariners 1–0) 2006–07 Melbourne Victory (beat Adelaide United 6–0)

2005–06 Sydney FC (beat Central Coast Mariners 1–0)

