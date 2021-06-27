Left Menu

Shafali Verma becomes youngest Indian to make debut in all formats

She was the youngest batter to score two fifties on debut in womens Test.Verma has scored 617 runs with three fifties in the 22 T20Is that she has played so far since making her debut in September 2019.

PTI | Bristol | Updated: 27-06-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 16:08 IST
Shafali Verma becomes youngest Indian to make debut in all formats
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Opener Shafali Verma on Sunday became the youngest Indian cricketer to make debut across formats after being picked for the first ODI against England Women here.

On her ODI debut, Verma scored 15 runs off 14 balls before being dismissed by Katherine Brunt. The Haryana girl took 17 years and 150 days to make her debut across format, making her the fifth youngest cricketer overall in the list, headed by Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Rahman had made his all format debut at 17 years and 78 days, followed by England's Sarah Taylor (17 years 86 days), Australia's Ellyse Perry (17 years 104 days) and Pakistan's Mohammad Amir (17 years 108 days).

Verma had scored 96 and 63 in her dream debut in the one-off Test against England which ended in a sensational draw last week. She was the youngest batter to score two fifties on debut in women's Test.

Verma has scored 617 runs with three fifties in the 22 T20Is that she has played so far since making her debut in September 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021