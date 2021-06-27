Left Menu

Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das bag gold in mixed team event

India's recurve archery mixed team comprising of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das on Sunday bagged a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 here in Paris.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 27-06-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 16:22 IST
Archery World Cup: Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das bag gold in mixed team event
Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

India's recurve archery mixed team comprising of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das on Sunday bagged a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 here in Paris. The team defeated the Dutch pair of Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef Van Den Berg by 5-3 after a set down. The husband-wife combo of Deepika and Atanu clinched their first World Cup gold medal as a pair.

"Gold for India! The recurve #archery mixed team of @ImDeepikaK and @ArcherAtanu win the at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris after a 5-3 win over the Netherlands. Many congratulations! #Cheer4India," Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted. Earlier in the day, India women's recurve team comprising of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, and Ankita Bhakat bagged a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. The team defeated Mexico 5-1 in the finals and as a result, this side has now won two gold medals in 2021.

On Saturday, Abhishek Verma opened the Indian tally at World Cup by clinching his second individual World Cup gold. Abhishek emerged victorious after beating USA's Kris Schaff in a shoot-off to win the gold medal. Later in the day, Deepika Kumari is also in contention for the medal in the recurve individual event where she is in the semifinals and has a chance to increase her medal tally to three. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021