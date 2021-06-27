Left Menu

Ice baths for the mind and body break heat of UAE desert

"You stress your system for a short period of time, which makes you stronger." Emirati participant Marwan Abdelaziz, sitting in the orange basin of ice in swimming shorts and sunglasses, said: "The beginning is a bit scary: you want to get out, you can't control your breathing.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 16:54 IST
Ice baths for the mind and body break heat of UAE desert

As the morning sun bakes the orange dunes of the UAE desert, a man lowers himself into a tinkling tub of ice.

Weathering such extreme discomfort is an attempt to boost the body's immunity and connect with an inner strength. "The temperature difference increases your immune system," said Benoit Demeulemeester from Switzerland, who runs the ice bath and breathing sessions in the United Arab Emirates. "You stress your system for a short period of time, which makes you stronger."

Emirati participant Marwan Abdelaziz, sitting in the orange basin of ice in swimming shorts and sunglasses, said: "The beginning is a bit scary: you want to get out, you can't control your breathing. But now I am ok, totally fine." Abdelaziz entered the bath with a grimace, but held his breath calmly as directed by Demeulemeester, who coaches participants on breathing techniques.

"I am a passionate hot and cold person ... I like to take people out of their comfort zone and give them an experience of body and mind, (to) reconnect with nature," Demeulemeester said. Cold water immersion and breathing techniques have been made popular by Wim Hof, a Dutch cold water enthusiast who holds several world records for cold exposure.

Hof has developed his own methodology, with similarities to ancient Tibetan Buddhist breathing techniques, comprising breathing, cold exposure and commitment. Old, young, athlete or non-athlete, the techniques are good for everyone, said Demeulemeester, a former banker and now executive coach who uses Hof's methods in his practice.

Looking out over the rocky outcrops of the desert, participant Reza Tirgari from California agreed the beginning was the hardest part, but then the benefits came. "You realize that your mind is more powerful then your body and your mind controls your body. You have to make your body obey your mind - that's the secret," Tirgari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021