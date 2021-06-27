Left Menu

IND W vs ENG W: Lot is required from rest of the batters, says WV Raman after India lose both openers

Former India women's cricket team coach WV Raman feels "a lot is required" from the rest of the batters in the ongoing first ODI against England on Sunday.

ANI | Bristol | Updated: 27-06-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 17:07 IST
IND W vs ENG W: Lot is required from rest of the batters, says WV Raman after India lose both openers
Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo/ BCCI Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former India women's cricket team coach WV Raman feels "a lot is required" from the rest of the batters in the ongoing first ODI against England on Sunday. England won the toss and opted to bowl first against India and the bowlers put the hosts on top after a disciplined performance. India lost both the openers and were only able to score 27/2 in the first ten overs.

"England on top during the powerplay, as they dismiss both the @BCCIWomen openers. A lot is required from the rest of the Indian batters.. #INDWvsENGW," WV Raman tweeted. Shafali Verma got out after scoring a quick 15 on her ODI debut while Smriti Mandhana was cleaned bowled by Anya Shrubsole in the tenth over.

Shafali and Sophia Dunkley make their ODI debuts today for India and England respectively. Skipper Mithali Raj presented the Indian teen sensation with a cap before the match. The three-game ODI series that began today, will provide a chance for India to narrow down on the players who would be suitable for the women's 50-over World Cup set to be played next year in New Zealand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021