Left Menu

Soccer-Germany not big on penalty preparation for England game - Havertz

Germany are not doing major penalty training ahead of their Euro 2020 round-of-16 match against England at Wembley stadium on Tuesday, saying they hope to finish off the game within 90 minutes.

Reuters | Herzogenaurach | Updated: 27-06-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 17:17 IST
Soccer-Germany not big on penalty preparation for England game - Havertz
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany are not doing major penalty training ahead of their Euro 2020 round-of-16 match against England at Wembley stadium on Tuesday, saying they hope to finish off the game within 90 minutes. The Germans have won every single World Cup penalty shootout they have done, as well as two out of three at Euros, losing only their first one in the 1976 Euro final to Czechoslovakia.

They also beat England on penalties at Wembley in the semi-finals in the 1996 edition before going on to win their third European crown. "We are going into the game wanting to win it over 90 minutes," Germany midfielder Kai Havertz told a news conference at their team base in Bavaria on Sunday.

"It could of course go to penalties at this stage of the tournament so we have to be prepared. Obviously, after training, we hit a few penalties to see who the better penalty takers are. "But it is not the biggest issue of the game. The 120 minutes before that could be far more important and putting too much pressure on yourself (with penalties) is not good."

The Germans won just one game in their group but advanced in second place after a nervous 2-2 draw against Hungary. England was equally unimpressive but even more efficient to top Group D with seven points and no goals conceded, but they are the lowest-scoring team ever to top a Euros group, with just two goals.

"It would be wrong to underestimate them. We know England well. They have some of the world's best players and, yes, they also have room for improvement," said Havertz, who will come up against several of his Chelsea teammates on Tuesday. "But England has not yet conceded a goal in the tournament and they have so many individual qualities. You have to respect them but we are also a team with good players. For me and the entire team it will be a special game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021