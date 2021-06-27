Olympics-Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Games
Serena Williams will not be in the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, the 23-times Grand Slam singles tennis champion said on Sunday. "Yeah, I'm actually not on the Olympic list, so... Not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it," the 39-year-old told reporters on the eve of the Wimbledon.
