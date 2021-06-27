Left Menu

Tennis-Spain's Suarez Navarro gets Olympics ticket in bid to end career on a high

Carla Suarez Navarro is one among eight Spaniards selected to compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo next month, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation has said, giving the veteran player a fitting farewell before her retirement.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2021 17:25 IST
Tennis-Spain's Suarez Navarro gets Olympics ticket in bid to end career on a high
Representative image (Photo/ Australian Open Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Carla Suarez Navarro is one among eight Spaniards selected to compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo next month, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation has said, giving the veteran player a fitting farewell before her retirement. A former world number six, Suarez Navarro announced in September last year that she was being treated for the early stages of Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 32-year-old made her comeback to the tour at the French Open this month after declaring she had won her battle with cancer. She is playing world number one Ash Barty in the first round at Wimbledon. "Happy to represent Spain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Honoured to have this opportunity as an athlete. Can't wait," Suarez Navarro, now ranked 138th in the world, said on Twitter on Sunday.

She joins Garbine Muguruza, Sara Sorribes and Paula Badosa in the women's singles event. With Rafa Nadal pulling out of the Olympics, the men's team has Pablo Carreno Busta, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Pablo Andujar and Roberto Carballes. The tennis event at the Olympics will be held from July 24 to Aug. 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

Cycling-Fan with cardboard sign causes massive pile-up on the Tour

 France
2
U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines

U.S. FDA adds warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of cases, health institute says; The booster may be needed for J&J shot as Delta variant spreads, some experts already taking them and more

Health News Roundup: Delta, Kappa variants surge in Italy to nearly 17% of c...

 Global
4
Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

Can the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines affect my genetic code?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021