Shafali Verma becomes youngest Indian cricketer to play in all formats

Teen sensation Shafali Verma on Sunday became the youngest Indian cricketer to make her debut in all three formats after she was named in the playing XI for the first ODI against England. Skipper Mithali Raj presented Shafali with a cap before the match. The opening batter however wasn't able to impress as she got after scoring 15 runs.

Shafali was 15 years 239 days old when she made her debut in T20Is in September 2019. She made her debut in the longest format of the game 11 days ago in England. And on Sunday at the age of 17 years 150 days, Shafali made her ODI debut to achieve the feat. England won the toss and opted to bowl first against India and the bowlers put the hosts on top after a disciplined performance. India lost both the openers and were only able to score 27/2 in the first ten overs.

While Shafali got out in the fifth over, Smriti Mandhana was cleaned bowled by Anya Shrubsole in the tenth over. The three-game ODI series that began today, will provide a chance for India to narrow down on the players who would be suitable for the women's 50-over World Cup set to be played next year in New Zealand.

Earlier, the one-off Test between India and England had ended as a draw after Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia showed spirit with the bat. The lower-order rose up to the challenge and in the end, India walked away with a draw. (ANI)

