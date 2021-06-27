Left Menu

Serena Williams confirms she will skip Tokyo Olympics

American tennis star Serena Williams has decided to skip the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Serena Williams (Photo: Wimbledon). Image Credit: ANI
American tennis star Serena Williams has decided to skip the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. "Yeah, I'm actually not on the Olympic list, so... Not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it," Sky Sports quoted Williams in a media interaction ahead of the Wimbledon.

"There's a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision. I don't really want to - I don't feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry." "I have not thought about it. In the past it's been a wonderful place for me. I really haven't thought about it, so I'm going to keep not thinking about it," Serena added.

The 39-year-old has decided to keep her focus on that extra edge to land that elusive 24th Grand Slam at The Championships. The seven-time Wimbledon champion has made the last two finals at SW19, falling to Angelique Kerber (2018) and Simona Halep (2019). 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich for the first time in her career in the first round at SW19. Serena can also reach 100 Wimbledon wins at the All England Club, should she advance to the third round. (ANI)

