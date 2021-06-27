Motorcycling-Quartararo powers to Dutch GP victory in Yamaha one-two

Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo cruised to his fourth win of the season at the Dutch Grand Prix in Assen on Sunday. Starting second on the grid, Quartararo needed five laps to find his rhythm before he took the lead with a string of fastest laps and went on to open up a three-second lead over the chasing pack.

The Frenchman was untroubled in the closing stages as he took the chequered flag to extend his championship lead, with team mate and pole-sitter Maverick Vinales recovering from a slow start to finish second. Reigning world champion Joan Mir rounded out the podium on his Suzuki and Honda's six-times premier class winner Marc Marquez crossed the line in seventh after starting 20th on the grid.

