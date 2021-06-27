Scoreboard: 1st ODI, India Women vs England Women
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Scoreboard from the first One-day International between India Women and England Women, here on Sunday. India: Smriti Mandhana b A Shrubsole 10 Shafali Verma c A Shrubsole b K Brunt 15 Punam Raut c S Ecclestone b K Cross 32 Mithali Raj b S Ecclestone 72 Harmanpreet Kaur c A Jones b S Ecclestone 1 Deepti Sharma lbw b A Shrubsole 30 Pooja Vastrakar lbw b S Ecclestone 15 Taniya Bhatia c A Jones b K Brunt 7 Shikha Pandey not out 3 Jhulan Goswami not out 1 Extras (LB-6, WD-9) 15 Total (For 8 wickets in 50 overs) 201 Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-27, 3-83, 4-84, 5-149, 6-180, 7-192, 8-197.
Bowling: Katherine Brunt 10-0-35-2, Anya Shrubsole 8-3-33-2, Natalie Sciver 7-0-32-0, Kate Cross 7-1-23-1, Sophie Ecclestone 10-1-40-3, Sarah Glenn 8-0-32-0. More PTI AT AT
